Good Samaritan foils attempted Milford restaurant robbery

MILFORD — A good Samaritan prevent two men from robbing the local Smash Burger Friday night.

Royshon Ferguson and Greg Mclaurin enter the restaurant on Boston Post Road while one carrying a .22 handgun. The two men ordered all the workers and customers into the kitchen. Mclaurin then ordered the manger to open the safe or he would shoot her in the head.

One of the customers, who was legally carrying a gun at the time, drew his gun at Mclaurin. This caused Mclaurin to run out of the kitchen as the good Samaritan gave chase.

The brave customer then focused his attention on Ferguson. The customer was able to hold Ferguson down and knock the gun out of Ferguson’s hand. Ferguson then ran out of the store.

The good Samaritan provide arriving police with descriptions of the suspects as well as what direction they ran off in. With the help of a K9 and their handler, the two would be robbers were caught, said police.

The two suspects were found hiding in a storage facility parking lot not too far from the scene.

Ferguson, 21 of New Haven, and Mclaurin, 22 of New Haven, were both charged with seven counts of kidnapping with a firearm, robbery in the first degree, larceny in the first degree, carrying a pistol without a permit, interfering with police, and carrying a dangerous weapon.