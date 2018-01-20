× Ice jams will close East Haddam Swing Bridge for hours on Saturday

Ice jams on the Connecticut River may create a few traffic hassles for people in the lower Connecticut River valley.

The state Department of Transportation says the East Haddam Swing Bridge, which carries route 82 across the river, will be moved into the open position to allow for the passage of US Coast Guard ice-breaking vessels later today. The bridge will remain in the open position for several hours, and DOT says there will be no motor vehicle traffic during that time.

People who typically use the bridge will have to seek alternate routes, which will mean traveling north to cross the river over the Arrigoni Bridge between Portland and Middletown, or heading south and crossing over the Baldwin Bridge on I-95 between Old Saybrook and Old Lyme.

You can monitor the status of the bridge via the Department’s East Haddam Swing Bridge Twitter feed. The status of the bridge can also be viewed on www.CTTravelsmart.org.

The US Coast Guard will provide a one-hour advance notification to the DOT prior to their arrival at the bridge, and DOT will also provide a one-hour warning to the public of the impending closure of the roadway.