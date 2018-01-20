× Man shot and killed in Waterbury market

WATERBURY – A man was gunned down at a local market Friday night in the Brass City.

Just after 9 p.m., police were called to the Refugio Minimarket on Hill Street, in the northeastern part of the city. They say they found a 49 year old Hispanic man who had been shot in his left side. The man was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say they are investigating, and are asking anyone with any information about this homicide to call the Waterbury Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.