× North Haven Police searching for suspect in connection with gas station robbery

NORTH HAVEN — Police are asking the public for help in finding a suspect in connection with a gas station robbery that Thursday.

At 9:25 a.m. a white man walked into an Exxon Gas Station on Washington Avenue and slipped a note to the teller demanding money, police said.

The man then showed the teller a handgun. After taking an undetermined amount of cash, the suspect fled the store.

In the picture provide by police, the man is wearing a black hoodie and appears to have some facial hair.

Anyone with information regarding this armed robbery are asked to contact the North Haven Police Department at 203-239-5321.