Repairs to ice cutter Bollard delay work on ice jams in Haddam

An anticipated bridge closure in Haddam never materialized Saturday, as a Coast Guard cutter wasn’t able to make the trip.

The state Department of Transportation planned to open the East Haddam Swing Bridge, which carries route 82 across the river, for several hours, allowing the passage of the ice-breaking vessels and stopping motor vehicle traffic during that time.

But the Coast Guard’s cutter Bollard, which has been breaking up ice on the Connecticut River for the past few days, stayed in port for repairs today. The boat had been working in tandem with another cutter, the Hauser. But with only one boat working today, the Coast Guard focused on ice in the Essex and Lyme area, and did not venture up to Haddam.

The Coast Guard is waiting for another ice-breaking vessel, the Pendant, to make its way from Boston to Connecticut. It’s not certain when, or if the ice-breaking operation under the bridge will happen.

You can monitor the status of the bridge via the Department’s East Haddam Swing Bridge Twitter feed. The status of the bridge can also be viewed on www.CTTravelsmart.org.