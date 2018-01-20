× Three duck hunters seriously injured in boating accident

GROTON – Three duck hunters have been rushed to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London after their boat overturned in Long Island Sound.

DEEP and the U.S. Coast Guard were notified of the boating accident around 10am. DEEP says the hunters fell into the water of Mumford Cove, between Bluff Point and Groton Long Point. The Coast Guard says a person watching the boat through binoculars saw it overturn.

There’s no word yet on the conditions of the boaters, but their condition is believed to be serious.

