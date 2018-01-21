× 3 men shot in midtown Manhattan near Macy’s, no arrests made

NEW YORK — Three men have been shot and wounded in midtown Manhattan in an area that is traditionally buzzing with tourists near the Empire State Building and Macy’s.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon on West 31st Street.

Police say the victims were taken to a hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Neighborhood resident David Markovich says he arrived at the scene just seconds after gunfire erupted.

Markovich says he saw the three victims lying, bleeding on the ground. He says two of the men were in front of a liquor store and the third was a short distance away.

Markovich says police and ambulances arrived moments later.

NYPD later released more information through their twitter page.

Information on the dispute on W.31St that resulted in three males shot and two suspects (two black males) wanted in connection to it.

If you have information on this incident, we ask that you call #800577TIPS pic.twitter.com/S6YpT9Hvcw — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 22, 2018