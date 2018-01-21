× Boarding school to reopen after evacuating due to floods

KENT — Students are expected to return this week to a private boarding school in Kent that was evacuated because of flooding.

Ice jams on the Housatonic River led to flooding at the Kent School campus that sent students home on Jan. 15. The school enrolls about 580 students.

Dorms are expected to open on Wednesday with classes resuming Thursday. The school originally was hoping to reopen sooner but pushed the date back amid efforts to clean and prepare the campus and a forecast calling for more rain early next week.

The town declared a local state of emergency last week when the waters rose and then froze in place, flooding many roads.

Officials are hoping the ice dams thaw this week with high temperatures expected to be above freezing.