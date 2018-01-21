× BREAKING: Fatal crash closes I-91S in Enfield

ENFIELD – Connecticut State Police say a one-car rollover on I-91 in Enfield has killed three people and injured one other. The accident happened shortly about 7:15 this morning. As of 10 a.m., the southbound highway remains closed while the crash is investigated and cleared. Traffic is being diverted at exit 47E (Route 190, Somers/Hazardville). We’ll have updates on-air, online, and on-the-go in the app as they become available.

Yesterday, a crash in Longmeadow, Massachusetts had 91 North closed in Enfield for about 10 hours.