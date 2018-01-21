× Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty to refuse salary for the duration on government shutdown

WASHINGTON, DC — In a statement from congresswoman Esty has refused her salary for the duration of the government shutdown.

Instead the congresswoman will donate her federal pay to local charities around the state. Esty also refused to accept her pay during the 16-day shutdown of 2013. The 2013 shutdown cost the U.S. economy close to $24 billion and reduced fourth-quarter GDP growth from 3 percent to 2.4 percent, according to an estimate of Standard & Poor’s.

“I will stay in Washington as long as it takes to get the government back open and back to the business of addressing the issues that matter to the American public, like fixing our ailing infrastructure and putting people back to work,” Esty said. “But I will not accept one penny of my salary as long as this misguided shutdown continues. It’s time to stop playing politics and get back to doing the work the people elected us to do.”

During a government shutdown, many federal employees in key areas will report to work without pay, and many others will be furloughed without pay. Members of Congress, however, will continue to receive paychecks.

Esty tweeted January 19 about refusing her salary during the shutdown before releasing an official statement.

I will not accept one penny of my salary as long as this misguided shutdown continues. — Elizabeth Esty (@RepEsty) January 20, 2018