Not a stretch – Goat Yoga at the Goat Yard in Hartford

On Saturday the team held their first ever goat yoga session at Dunkin' Donuts Park (a/k/a 'the Goat Yard'), in the indoor batting cages. Goats wanders around - and sometimes on - the participants of a yoga class. Such classes have become popular in Connecticut and around the country, and plenty of people seem to want to try it out -- both of yesterdays classes, and classes in February have all sold out. But the Yard Goats expect to offer more classes in March, just a few weeks before Opening Day.
41.771195 -72.674528