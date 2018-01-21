Not a stretch – Goat Yoga at the Goat Yard in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - The Hartford Yard Goats have earned a reputation for entertaining the crowds with baseball, and a whole lot more. During the off-season, they are inviting folks to join in the latest craze -- which they just happen to have a natural affinity for: goat yoga.

On Saturday the team held their first ever goat yoga session at Dunkin' Donuts Park (a/k/a 'the Goat Yard'), in the indoor batting cages. Goats wanders around - and sometimes on - the participants of a yoga class. Such classes have become popular in Connecticut and around the country, and plenty of people seem to want to try it out -- both of yesterdays classes, and classes in February have all sold out. But the Yard Goats expect to offer more classes in March, just a few weeks before Opening Day.