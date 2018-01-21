× Patriots fans prepared for today’s game. Going to Foxboro? #Share61

With the health of Tom Brady’s right hand the overwhelming question, the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots face the defensively rugged Jacksonville Jaguars this afternoon for the AFC title. New England is playing in its seventh straight conference title game.

