Wethersfield Police looking for suspected counterfeit user

WETHERSFIELD — Police are looking for a suspect in connection with the use of counterfeit money.

The woman was said to have used counterfeit money in a purchase she made at Bed, Bath, and Beyond on January 10, police said.

From the pictures provided by police, the woman seems to have dark hair, and was wearing a white scarf at the time of the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact Officer G. Rodriguez at 860-721-2900.