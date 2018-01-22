× 1 person dead following motor vehicle accident in Windsor

WINDSOR — State police said a man has died following a motor vehicle accident on Route 20 eastbound at Route 75 off-ramp Monday afternoon.

State police said Kyle Puttin, 23, was traveling eastbound on Route 20 near east of Route 75 in the town of Windsor, when he lost control of his car.

Puttin veered off to the right shoulder, striking a tree where he was then pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

State police said this investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Verno at 860-534-1000.