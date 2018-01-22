× 5 prison employees put on leave following Enfield escaped prisoner incident

ENFIELD– Five employees of Carl Robinson Correctional Institution have been place on administrative leave following an incident with an escaped prisoner.

The Department of Corrections identified correction officers Jamie Graham, Dwight Lawrence, Daniel Martinez, Angel Rivera along with General Maintenance Officer Paul Belanger as those put on leave. All the employees have been place on administrative leave with pay, as the DOC investigates the recent escape of prisoner Jerry Mercado.

Officials said Mercado, 25, is believed to have stowed away under a vehicle that was on the grounds of the prison on January 7. He was captured about a week later on January 17 in Georgia by the Canton Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing and may or not result in further administrative action, said officials.