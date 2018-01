× Crews battle house fire in Plainville

PLAINVILLE — Crews are working at a house fire on Diamond Avenue in Plainville.

Officials said the fire started in a bedroom in the home. Thankfully, two people managed to escape from the flames without injury.

The fire has been put out but crews remain on scene.

It is not known what started the fire.

An eye witness shared this photo with me, it shows smoke coming from the Plainville home that caught fire around 6 this morning. I also spoke with the next door neighbor who rushed in to help get the occupants and their pets out safely. More to come on @FOX61News. pic.twitter.com/YV2AfQpVgW — Margaux Farrell (@marge_farrell) January 22, 2018