Dinosaurs descend on monument square on Portland, Maine

PORTLAND, MAINE – It was a T-Rex takeover in Portland, Maine, Saturday, according to WGME.

A Facebook event called on all of them to descend on Monument Square.

A huge gathering of carnivore costumes that organizers say is “all about spreading smiles.”

The pair of clever girls who are rebooting Jurassic Park in Portland’s backyard say that more than 100 T-Rex’s have committed to coming over Facebook.

Alison Cyr and Valerie Sanborn say this all started when Valerie dropped 50 fossils on Amazon for the beloved Tyrannosaurus Rex costume.

The inflatable suit inspired Alison to buy one for her brother, but soon their imaginations ran wild.

