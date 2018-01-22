How much are tickets to Super Bowl 52?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The New England Patriots took care of business so far by winning both home games in the playoffs, sending them to another Super Bowl game February 4 in Minnesota.

With both playoffs games at Gillete Stadium, Patriots fans will have to now travel to Minnesota to see their team try and win their second consecutive title. If you plan on making your way to U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, be prepared to spend BIG!

FOX61's Keith McGilvery breaks down how much it may cost for fans to attend the game between the Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.