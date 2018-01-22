“It’s not fair,” Oklahoma couple battles friends over funds while son battles cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - An Oklahoma couple is trying to recover funds from a GoFundMe account as their 2-year-old son battles bone cancer according to KFOR.

"I refuse to let doctors put a time limit on how much time he’s got," said father Zach Bradshaw.

That's the attitude Zach and his wife, Katelyn Bradshaw, have taken about their son's illness.

Liam Bradshaw is 2 and has been battling cancer since he was 9 months old.

Back in August, doctors told the Bradshaws they could do a more invasive form of chemo, but it would merely prolong Liam's life and he would be in constant pain. The other option: they could stop treatment, and just let the 2-year-old live normally but he would probably only have 6 months to live.

"So, being a parent and being told that, it's like what do you do? And, he is 2 years old, so you can't just ask him like, "Hey, what do you want to do?' So, we did what we thought was best and we decided to not do any treatment because we want quality over quantity," Katelyn said.

When the Bradshaws' high school friends heard about their decision, they set up a GoFundMe page to help Katelyn be able to stay at home with Liam. They also want to give them money to make the most of Liam's time left, to take trips and live life.

"We don’t have time to save to go on vacation, so that’s why they started it, to help us and it's just kinda snowballed," Katelyn said. "We’ve had to put it on hold, and it's scary to have to do that when you don’t know how much time you have."

The Bradshaws said they have only received $1,900 of the $2,600 raised. They said their high school friends haven't provided them with legitimate proof of where the remaining $700 has gone.

"We’ve asked for login information to the GoFundMe so we can see if it was actually transferred to the bank account or not, and we were unable to get the login information so things, just one thing after another, are not lining up," Katelyn said.

Zach said, with his son's illness, this kind of financial drama is the last thing they need to deal with.

"Its not fair to us. It's not fair to the people who donated, you know, they have a right to know what happened to their money, and there's a lot of people that donated a lot of money who necessarily didn’t have the money to donate and they went ahead and did it," he said.

Story from KFOR.