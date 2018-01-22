Light rain early this morning; Heavy rain Monday night into Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is the chance for a little light rain (freezing drizzle in a few spots across the hills by 3-5 am) as a warm front approaches from the south early today.

Be on the lookout for a few slick spots on those less traveled back roads. The warm front will slowly move to the north of Connecticut Monday night with another band of rain. That sets the stage for Tuesday’s storm with the potential for 1-2" of rain as the storm tracks to our west.

There will be a chance for flooding both due to ice jamming, and heavy rainfall. A few rumbles of thunder could also sneak in as the cold front passes. Prior to the frontal passage, temperatures will jump into the 50s, before dropping back in the 30s by Tuesday night. Quite a temperature swing; but something that happens more often than not when a winter storm tracks west of Connecticut.

After the storm, colder air returns to the region for the middle and end of the week with highs in the around freezing and lows in the teens.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Cloudy with the chance for light rain (freezing drizzle early in the sheltered valleys and hills) . High: 35-40.

TUESDAY: Heavy rain and wind with the chance for a thunderstorm. (1-2" of rain possible). High: 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, windy and seasonably cold. High: mid-upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 25-35.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 35-40

SUNDAY: Chance for more rain. High: 45-50.

