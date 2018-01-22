Light rain today; heavier rain follows Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight will be damp with areas of fog and drizzle. The bulk of the rain on the way holds off until Tuesday.

Temperatures will hold steady or even rise tonight.

Tuesday will be wet, windy and warm with highs soaring through the 50s. Rain will come down heavy at times, especially in the late morning through afternoon. Fog will be more dense in the morning before the breeze picks up. By afternoon winds will be blowing from the south at 10 to 25 miles an hour (with gusts up to 30-40 mph, highest in eastern Connecticut). A rumble of thunder or two can't be ruled out in some of those downpours. Generally, it looks like around an inch of rain will fall, but some localized areas may be a bit higher.

While the rain that we're getting won't be enough to cause flooding on it's own, ice jams are still a bit of a wild card! Ice is still clogging up parts of the Connecticut and Housatonic Rivers. Sometimes mild temperatures and rain can help loosen up one ice jam only to create another one downstream. We'll need to monitor all of this closely in the coming days.

Rain will end between 3 PM - 5 PM from west to east with temperatures dropping from the 50s, back down into the 30s by Tuesday night.

After the storm, it's back to a typical winter chill Wednesday through Friday. But at least we get a break in the action with a nice quiet, sunny stretch.

Temperatures will get another boost this weekend. Saturday looks beautiful with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s. Rain will develop at some point Sunday bringing another cool-down heading into next week.

Ice jams still an issue:

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Areas of fog and drizzle, rain developing towards daybreak. Low: 30s (rising temps towards sunrise)

TUESDAY: Warm, wet and windy. Rain, some heavy, isolated thunderstorm. (1"+ rain possible). High: 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, windy and seasonably cold. High: mid-upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Sunny, chilly. Highs around 30.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: low 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: mid-upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Chance for more rain. High: 45-50.

