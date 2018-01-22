× Officials ID 2 men killed in Groton boating accident

GROTON — DEEP officials have identified the two men who died in a boating accident Saturday morning.

The Coast Guard said a person watching the men’s boat through binoculars saw it overturn. They responded along with Environmental-Conservation (EnCon) Police from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, and the Groton Long Point Fire Department.

The three men involved were duck hunting at the time, when their boat tipped over. All three were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Joseph Formica, 33 of East Haddam, and Joseph Grzelak, 31 of Griswold, both died as result of their injuries, said officials.

The third man, Justin Besade, 29 of Uncasville, was treated and release from the hospital Saturday afternoon.

The incident remains under investigation by DEEP’s Environmental Conservation Police.