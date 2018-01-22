× Oxford man arrested after killing neighbor’s cat

OXFORD — An Oxford man has been arrested after, annoyed, he shot and killed a cat.

Turns out, while he thought the cat was a stray, it turned out to be his neighbor’s.

Craig Middendorf, 58, of Oxfod, lived next to his neirhbor in a duplex residence on Roosevelt Drive. Middendorf was “annoyed” at what he thought was a stray cat, so he shot and killed it in the back yard of the house with a 22 caliber rifle.

He was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals, reckless endangerment, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

He was released on $2,500, and is scheduled to be in court February 5th.