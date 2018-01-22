× Report: Long Wharf Theatre director on leave following sexual misconduct allegations

NEW HAVEN — The Long Wharf Theatre has placed its artistic director, Gordon Edelstein on leave following a report of sexual misconduct.

The New York Times reports that the allegations stretch back 15 years and includes groping, kissing and other graphic details.

Four women went on record with the Times to speak on their allegations.

Steve Scarpa, Director of Marketing and Communications of Long Wharf Theatre, released the following statement:

Laura Pappano, chair of the Board of Trustees, Monday morning placed Artistic Director Gordon Edelstein on administrative leave, effective immediately pending further action by the full board. Managing Director Joshua Borenstein will lead the theatre.

Several allegations of sexual misbehavior by Edelstein was reported in the New York Times. These allegations are unsettling. Long Wharf Theatre embraces equity, fairness and integrity. The theatre is committed to creating a workplace environment where everyone is respected, valued and feels safe. We have policies in place to support that charge. The institution takes seriously all complaints of behavioral misconduct. Some of these reports are surprising and upsetting. We know of no instance in which a complaint was filed and not acted upon. Many accusations detailed in the New York Times were not previously reported. That said, we have the highest expectations for ourselves. This theatre values openness, trust, and respect among peers. When those values are compromised, it demands self-reflection. The theatre takes this new information seriously and will use it to move forward. We simply cannot and will not tolerate behavioral misconduct in the theatre workplace. It takes a tremendous amount of creativity, hard work and talent to make world class theatre. The only place for drama is on the stage.