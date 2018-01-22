× Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old woman in East Haven

EAST HAVEN — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old woman who went missing from East Haven Monday.

East Haven police said Clara Ranck is described as a white female, blonde hair, brown eyes, 5’9″ and weighs 170 pounds.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black zip up sweater, jeans, black shoes and a lime wool hat.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact East Haven police at 203-468-3842.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.