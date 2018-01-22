Simsbury High School theatre students aim high for upcoming production

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SIMSBURY -- If it looks as if the students at Simsbury High School are bouncing of the walls, in some cases, it's true and it's all part of the script.

For their upcoming production of Mary Poppins, the theatre group at Simsbury High School has hired Flying by Foy, a national outfit that provides aerial acrobatic rigs for concerts and an array of Broadway shows.

"We chose the play (Mary Poppins) and then we said if we're going to do this we have to fly!" said Dr. Stuart Younse, who is Simsbury High School's theatre director.

"When people take off and start to fly on stage it's really magical," he added.

During a recent rehearsal, Simsbury High School junior Devin Hoffman, who plays Mary Poppins, took to the air in full harness and costume, as volunteer parents and fellow students hoisted her by rope off stage.

"I picked it up pretty quickly," Hoffman said, "and so did all the others who are flying." Nick Seres, a flying director from Flying by Foy, travels the world teaching the tricks of the trade to ambitious productions looking to up their game.

No surprise Peter Pan and Mary Poppins stage shows are a main focus of Seres's work.

"We install the flying equipment, we teach the students and their adult volunteers how to operate it and we train the actors to do the choreography in the air," he added.

Simsbury High School's production of Mary Poppins takes flight on February 2nd, 3rd and 4th with additional shows the following weekend.

