× Texas judge stops jury, says God told him defendant is not guilty

TEXAS — A judge said God called on him to stop and ask a jury to deliver a not guilty verdict during a sex trafficking case, according to the Dallas News.

Judge Jack Robinson said God told him to find a Buda woman accused of trafficking her niece, not guilty.

“When God tells me I gotta do something, I gotta do it,” he said to the jurors.

The Dallas News said despite his plea to jurors, they found Gloria Romero-Perez guilty where she was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Robison was then replaced by Judge Gary Steele prior to the sentencing of Romero-Perez.