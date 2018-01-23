× A Tesla allegedly on Autopilot rams into the back of fire truck

CULVER CITY, Calif. — A Tesla Model S purportedly operating in Autopilot mode crashed into the back of a parked fire truck that was responding to an accident on Interstate 405 in Culver City, Calif., on Monday according to Fox News.

No one was seriously injured.

While working a freeway accident this morning, Engine 42 was struck by a #Tesla traveling at 65 mph. The driver reports the vehicle was on autopilot. Amazingly there were no injuries! Please stay alert while driving! #abc7eyewitness #ktla #CulverCity #distracteddriving pic.twitter.com/RgEmd43tNe — Culver City Firefighters (@CC_Firefighters) January 22, 2018

The Tesla was traveling at 65 mph and, according to the driver, it was set to Autopilot, the Culver City firefighters union said in a tweet.

Tesla’s Autopilot provides limited semi-autonomous driving aid, including the ability to steer itself within a lane and brake for obstacles in front of it.

Fire and police officials could not immediately confirm the driver’s claim, according to The Mercury News. A Tesla spokesperson reiterated the company’s position that Autopilot is “intended for use only with a fully attentive driver.”

Company CEO Elon Musk has not yet commented on the crash.

