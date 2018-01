Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Atty Haymond,

My neighbors kid got bit by a dog last week.

He was riding his bicycle when the dog jumped up and bit him on the leg, causing him to crash his bike and ending up in the hospital.

The owner of the dog claimed his invisible fence didn't work because snow was piled up in the road!

I told him it sounded like the guy was still responsible for the accident.

Please help,

Roger H