Family dog dragged into Wolcott woods, killed by coyote

WOLCOTT — Police in Wolcott said a family dog was dragged into the woods and killed by a coyote over the weekend, leaving a bloody trail.

The Republican-American reports that police found the dog’s body in a wooded area in Wolcott on Saturday night at around 7 p.m. Police said the Chihuahua-Jack Russell terrier mix had been in the family’s front yard when it was attacked. The yard was not fenced in.

Animal Control Officer Roz Nenninger said residents should not leave their pets outside without supervision or without a leash. Nenninger said pets of all sizes can fall victim to coyote attacks.