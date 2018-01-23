× Flooding prompts officials to shut down Route 7 in Kent

KENT — Major roads are underwater once again in Kent and causing further headaches for residents and emergency officials, who have already contended with numerous flooding issues over the past week.

Connecticut State Police Troop L closed a four-mile stretch of Route 7 after receiving several reports that areas of the road were flooded. Kent Road is shut down between Bulls Bridge Road and Maple Street, Route 341.

Emergency officials are still evaluating the extent of the flooding. The road is closed until further notice.

Kent has dealt with a number of weather-related issues over the past week. The town declared a state of emergency last Monday after massive ice jams in the Housatonic river caused severe flooding.

Stay with FOX 61 as we continue to provide updates.