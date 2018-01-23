Hartford Whalers license plates have arrived

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The Hartford Whalers, now gone for 21 years, still have a legacy that rolls on.

That was apparent at Connecticut Children's Medical Center where state leaders, hospital staff, and a cadre of followers from the Whalers Brigade celebrated the arrival of Hartford Whalers license plates.

The license plates passed the legislature in 2017 and Governor Malloy put the order into law at the end of last year.

The plates, which feature the Whalers famed blue and green logo, will cost drivers $60 with $45 going to Connecticut Children's Medical Center to help fund a future dialysis and infusion center.

Michael Bzydra, the DMV commissioner said, "the legend lives on but we're also helping to save children."

Tony Guerrera, who heads up the Transportation Committee said, "it is a great cause, it's a win-win for everyone."

Peter Hindle, an insurance executive and lifelong Whaler fan who is known as one of the "Whaler Guys", the namesake of his public access TV show, was thrilled to see this day arrive.

Hindle said "to have some civic pride and bring something back that people can have on their cars, we're hoping that stirs some interest to bigger and better things."

To find out more about how to get a Whalers License Plate click here.