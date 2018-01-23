× Long Wharf Theatre terminates director following sexual misconduct allegations

NEW HAVEN — The Long Wharf Theatre said they have terminated Gordon Edelstein as the theatre’s artistic director Tuesday.

On Monday, a report from The New York Times was released where four women went on record speaking on allegations towards Edelstein. The allegations inside the report stretched back 15 years and includes groping, kissing and other graphic details.

Long Wharf Theatre’s board chair Laura Pappano released the following statement Tuesday:

“Long Wharf Theatre’s Board of Trustees voted this evening to terminate Gordon Edelstein as the theatre’s Artistic Director, effective immediately. The board voted to consolidate artistic and administrative leadership under Managing Director Joshua Borenstein. The board also voted to engage a third party to conduct an independent internal review of staff and board policies and procedures for reporting instances of misconduct. We must ensure that nothing like this happens again. We’ll announce in the coming weeks who has been retained to perform this review, and the timeframe in which it will be completed. The board and management of Long Wharf Theatre take seriously the need to ensure a fair, equitable, open and supportive theatre workplace. This is a time that demands sober self-reflection and openness. We must do more to create the kind of working environment that our talented and committed staff deserve. Long Wharf Theatre has long been a place where great things started. We need to make that true on stage — and off.”