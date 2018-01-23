Massachusetts trucker sentenced to 6 months for I-95 crash that killed 3 people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW LONDON - The man behind the wheel of a tractor-trailer was sentenced to six months behind bars with 100 hours of community service for a October 2014 crash that killed three people.

62-year-old Gerard Dube entered his plea in November at Superior Court in New London and returned for sentencing on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Dube was driving a tractor-trailer when he rear-ended multiple vehicles slowing for congestion on Interstate 95 in Waterford in October 2014.

The crash killed 26-year-old Darin Robinson, 3-year-old Dacari and 9-year-old Sanaa. Baughnita Leary, Robinson’s fiancée, was driving the car the victims were in.

She sustained serious injuries.