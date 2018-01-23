× New Britain court interpreter charged with trying to kidnap girl

NEW BRITAIN — A man who works as a contracted interpreter in Connecticut’s court system has been charged with trying to lure a 12-year-old girl from a courthouse.

Authorities said 28-year-old Mahfuz Alhamid, of Meriden, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday on charges including attempted kidnapping.

Police said Alhamid was working in New Britain Superior Court in September when he asked the girl if she had a boyfriend, asked for a kiss and hug, and asked if she would go to the parking lot. The girl was waiting for her mother who was in a probation meeting.

Police say the girl asked a stranger to pretend to be her stepfather and Alhamid left.

He was held on $250,000 bond pending his court appearance. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer.