× PD: Second victim has died following hit-and-run in Hartford

HARTFORD — 23-year-old Catalina Melendez, who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident last week, passed away Tuesday according to police.

Hartford police said Melendez passed away due to complications related to the injuries she sustained in the hit-and-run. Melendez’s aunt tells FOX61 she leaves behind an 8-year-old son.

On January 16, around 10 p.m., Hartford police said Tina Fontanez, 24, of Hartford and Melendez had just come back from roller skating when shortly after stepping out of a cab, they were both hit by a car.

Just minutes later, both women were rushed to St. Francis Hospital with serious injuries but Fontanez died at 10:20 p.m. Melendez was listed in critical condition at the time.

During a police investigation, Hartford police said they found an abandoned Acura near the scene and evidence showed it was involved in a crash. That same night, Hartford police said Lorenzo Ivery, 25, showed up to the police department to report a stolen car all while there was glass on his hair and clothes. That is when police learned he was the passenger in the car that hit Fontanez and Melendez.

Ivery was initially charged with making false statements and hindering a prosecution, with bond set at $30,000. His charges were then upgraded to felony evading responsibility with death and making false statements. His bond was raised to $150,000.

“Detectives have made additional progress in locating the operator of the vehicle,” said Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley.”

Police said an arrest is imminent as they work closely with the CT State’s Attorney’s Office in Hartford.