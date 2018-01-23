× Police ID 3 people killed in rollover crash in Enfield

ENFIELD — State police have identified the three people who were killed in a crash over the weekend on I-91.

The three passengers who died have been identified as Taahir Harris, 19 of Southington, Kerion Rogers, 20 of Bristol, and Moses Negron, 18 of New Britain.

State police said around 7:15 a.m., Sunday, Christopher Vega, 20, of Plainville was driving southbound on I-91 near exit 47E when his car veered off to the right side of the road. The car then went onto the grass and struck a tree, police said.

State police said Vega was taken to Saint Francis Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Consolidated School District of New Britain released the following statements in regards to Negron who was a junior at New Britain High School:

Nancy Sarra, Superintendent:

We are devastated to hear the news regarding the untimely passing of Moses Negron. Moses was a junior at the New Britain High School Satellite Careers Academy and attended New Britain Schools throughout his educational career.

As former Principal of Jefferson Elementary School, I had the privilege of knowing Moses. He was a kind-hearted and friendly boy who was well-liked by his peers. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time. Michael Foran, New Britain High School Satellite Careers Academy Principal:

The students and staff at the Satellite Careers Academy (SCA) are shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of Moses. He was well liked and respected by everyone at our school. His teachers describe him simply as a “great kid.” He will be missed by all of us at the SCA and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. Additional social worker services are being provided to SCA students and staff to provide support to help them cope with this tragedy. Joseph Pinchera, New Britain High School Principal:

The New Britain High School community is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Moses Negron. He was a quiet young man with a very bright future. Moses was so full of life and was focused on getting his high school diploma. I had the pleasure of teaching Moses physical education and health at Pulaski Middle School. He was always willing to help in any capacity. On behalf of the NBHS family, our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time.

