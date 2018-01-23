Sunnier weather on the way with temps in the mid 30s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After getting .5″-1.5″ of rain today, the worst is over! There is a chance for a leftover final round of showers through 6-7 PM. But this encore won’t be nearly as impressive as the rain that came through earlier.

Temperatures will drop below freezing tonight but roads should have a chance to dry out before that happens. However, if there are any leftover areas of standing water in your yard they may ice over tonight.

A winter chill returns Wednesday through Friday. But it’s a quiet stretch of weather with plenty of sunshine.

Then temperatures will get another boost this weekend. Saturday looks beautiful with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-upper 40s. Rain will develop at some point Sunday bringing another cool-down heading into next week.

Overall, there are no big cold snaps or snow storms in sight. But some of our long-range computer guidance is showing much colder air for the start of February.

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Early shower then clearing. Low: 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and seasonably cold. High: mid-upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Sunny, chilly. High near 30.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: low-mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: mid-upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with morning drizzle/sprinkles, then an increasing chance for showers in the afternoon. High: 40s.

MONDAY: Early showers then clearing. High: Near 40.

