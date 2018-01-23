The Real Story: Immmigration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- What President Trump said during a recent White House meeting on immigration reform has ignited another storm of controversy, both abroad, and here at home. It happened when he expressed his preference for immigrants from certain countries, such as Norway, but not from others, such as Haiti, El Salvador and any country in Africa. A particular word that he used to describe those countries evoked strong waves of shock and anger in many capitals. Foreign policy expert Scott Bates, who did government work in two of the countries implicated (Haiti and Nigeria) offers his insights.