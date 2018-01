Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Greenwich millionaire Ned Lamont, who famously beat Joe Lieberman in the 2006 Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, this week entered the 2018 race for Connecticut governor. He favors raising taxes on the wealthy, legalizing marijuana for recreational use and adding electronic tolls to Connecticut highways. See how he reacts to the proposal by Republican candidate Mark Boughton, Mayor of Danbury, to phase out the state income tax!