The Real Story: Pro soccer in Hartford?

HARTFORD -- A renewed effort to bring professional soccer to the old Dillon Stadium in Hartford. A new group of investors, led by Bruce Mandell, has been selected to put together a team for the United Soccer League (USL), and have them ready to play next April. Mandell said he will pay rent to use the stadium, but, unlike the previous group, will have nothing to do with the necessary reconstruction of the stadium. The earlier project folded, after the city complained that it was being overbilled for expenses, and subcontractors were not being paid. Ultimately, the two men behind that deal were convicted of fraud.