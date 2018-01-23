× Tsunami Warning cancelled after 8.0 earthquake off Alaskan shore

KODIAK, AK — An 8.0 magnitude earthquake detected in the Gulf of Alaska has triggered tsunami warnings in Alaska and tsunami watches across several Western states.

However, the tsunami warning is canceled for the coastal areas of British Columbia and Alaska from WA/BC border to Hinchinbrook Entrance. The National Weather Service says a tsunami was generated but does not pose a threat.

The #tsunami warning is canceled for the coastal areas of British Columbia and #Alaska from WA/BC border to Hinchinbrook Entrance, AK, per JTWC. A tsunami was generated but does not pose a threat to these areas. #akwx — NWS Juneau (@NWSJuneau) January 23, 2018

A tsunami warning is in effect for southeast and south Alaska, including the Alaska Peninsula and Aleutian Islands, as well as British Columbia in Canada. A tsunami watch is in effect for California, Oregon and Washington, according to the Tsunami Warning Center.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management warned residents within three blocks of the Pacific Coast or within five blocks of the San Francisco Bay to prepare to evacuate, “so that you are ready if evacuation is needed,” the agency tweeted.

The earthquake struck about 175 miles southeast of Kodiak, Alaska, shortly after midnight Alaska local time, according to preliminary figures from the United States Geological Survey. The quake had a depth of about 15 miles, according to the USGS. The earthquake previously had been measured at magnitude 8.2.

‘Whole town is evacuating’

Nathaniel Moore was on a boat in Kodiak when the quake hit. He said he felt it “shake really good for a minute.” He and others on the commercial fishing vessel quickly got to shore and headed for higher ground amid the tsunami warning.

“The whole town is evacuating,” he told CNN early Tuesday.

The Kodiak Police Department early Tuesday urged residents to get at least 100 feet above sea level, warning: “This is not a drill.”

Tsunami sirens sounded in Kodiak.

Wendy Bliss Snipes described the quake as “a slow roller, so it was felt for at least a minute before the real rolling started. Nothing fell off the walls, and I didn’t have to wake my kiddo.”

Heather Rand, who was in Anchorage, Alaska, told CNN that the earthquake felt like the longest she had ever experienced.

“It was a very long, slow build up. Creepy, more than anything. Definitely the longest, and I was born here,” Rand said. She reported no damage besides cracks in the drywall.

Tsunami Warning in Effect for;

* BRITISH COLUMBIA, The Juan de Fuca Strait coast, the outer

west coast of Vancouver Island, the central coast and

northeast Vancouver Island, and the north coast and Haida

Gwaii

* SOUTHEAST ALASKA, The inner and outer coast from The

BC/Alaska Border to Cape Fairweather, Alaska (80 miles SE

of Yakutat)

* SOUTH ALASKA AND THE ALASKA PENINSULA, Pacific coasts from

Cape Fairweather, Alaska (80 miles SE of Yakutat) to Unimak

Pass, Alaska (80 miles NE of Unalaska)

* ALEUTIAN ISLANDS, Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles NE of

Unalaska) to Attu, Alaska including the Pribilof Islands

Tsunami Watch in Effect for;

* CALIFORNIA, The coast from The Cal./Mexico Border to The

Oregon/Cal. Border including San Francisco Bay

* OREGON, The coast from The Oregon/Cal. Border to The

Oregon/Wash. Border including the Columbia River estuary

coast

* WASHINGTON, Outer coast from the Oregon/Washington border

to Slip Point, Columbia River estuary coast, and the Juan

de Fuca Strait coast

Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a Tsunami Watch for the state of Hawaii. This Watch may be upgraded to a Warning or an Advisory in the near future. Additional information will be posted when it becomes available. Stay Tuned. https://t.co/ZqTw0OZF1i #hiwx — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) January 23, 2018

150am | A #TSUNAMI WATCH is in effect for the coast of Washington and Oregon. First waves may arrive around 510am, per the Tsunami Warning Center. Further details/updates can be found at https://t.co/mJ1zkhcdo7 or via NOAA weather radio… #orwx #wawx — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) January 23, 2018

Tue Jan 23 09:38:01 UTC 2018 event picture pic.twitter.com/AHbKZ8xPuJ — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) January 23, 2018

TSUNAMI WARNING 1: See https://t.co/npoUHxWBas for alert areas. M8.0 175mi SE Kodiak City, Alaska 0032AKST Jan 23: #NTWC — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) January 23, 2018

BREAKING: Magnitude 8.0 #earthquake struck 175 miles southeast of Kodiak, AK at 1:32a.m. PST. #Tsunami warnings issued from British Columbia to the Aleutian Islands. Tsunami watch for U.S. West Coast, #Hawaii. https://t.co/lJIsnqHW3E pic.twitter.com/KVKnhluqnK — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) January 23, 2018