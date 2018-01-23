WATCH: Bus with students aboard slides down icy street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUTTON, Mass. — A school bus carrying 29 children was caught on camera sliding down Peach Tree Drive in Sutton on Tuesday morning, according to WCVB.

Cheryl Kearney Katz can be heard exclaiming "oh my goodness" as she recorded the video of the bus backing up and then sliding down the icy street. The video was provided to WCVB by Erin VanEtten Donahue.

The bus slid over a mailbox as it turned perpendicular to the street, only coming to a halt when it his a small car.

The driver of that small car, from North Grosvenor, was also having trouble on the icy road. He stepped out of his vehicle prior to the crash because he saw the bus sliding towards him.

Police confirmed that children were on the bus but no one was hurt. Both the bus and the car it hit were able to drive away under their own power.

"We are very fortunate that no students or staff were injured during this very scary accident," Superintendent Theodore Friend wrote in an email. "Unfortunately there were a few back roads that had not been treated before the buses got on the road which caused this accident."

