Hartford Yard Goats getting spring fever, and getting ready for their a new season

HARTFORD — The Hartford Yard Goats are holding a press conference on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

Colorado Rockies General Manager Jeff Bridich, Director of Player Development Zach Wilson, Yard Goats Manager Warren Schaeffer and players Craig Schlitter and Drew Weeks will be there.

The event comes weeks after the Rockies named and all-new coaching staff for the Yard Goats this year. Former MLB First Baseman Lee Stevens was named hitting coach and Mark Brewer named pitching coach. Both Stevens and Brewer join Schaeffer to makie up an all new coaching staff this season. Schaeffer was named the third manager in Yard Goats history in November. Hoshito Mizutani will serve as Head Athletic Trainer.

The Yard Goats are the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Rockies.