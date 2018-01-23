× Wolcott to send drivers second car tax bill

WOLCOTT – Another cash-strapped Connecticut town is trying to figure out how to cover a shortfall after the state slashed aid.

Monday night Wolcott’s town council decided to effectively raise its car tax by sending out a second bill to drivers.

Some Wolcott residents spoke out against the proposal at Monday’s meeting. One alternative presented was for the town to borrow about $2 million from its “rainy day” fund, and pay it back in four years.

The town council voted instead to send out a second car tax bill of 1.57 mills.

In December, East Hartford and Manchester sent out supplemental tax bills to drivers after state lawmakers reached a budget late.