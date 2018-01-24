× 1 person in custody following armed robbery in Hamden

HAMDEN — Hamden residents were on a high alert Wednesday night after Hamden Police, New Haven Police and Connecticut State Police, were searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery which resulted in shots fired.

The Town of Hamden issued the alert on their Facebook page around 10:20 p.m.

Around 11 p.m., they provided another updated on the situation stating police have caught the individual and have him in custody.

At this time, no other details have been released.