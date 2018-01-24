× Bridgeport officers face gunfire while on duty; two arrested

BRIDGEPORT — Two Bridgeport police officers were subject to gunfire while working a road job along Jane Street in Bridgeport Wednesday morning.

Bridgeport police said one of the cops saw two individuals involved in a dispute and decided to check on what was occurring. When the officer approached the situation, he asked if everything was okay, then suddenly noticed one individual pull out a handgun, police said.

Police added that the suspect then turned around and pointed the gun at the officer and fired several shots before running away. Additional police immediately arrived to the scene and was notified by a witness that the perpetrators were hiding behind a house.

Based on that lead, police were able to track down the suspects, police said. Officers recovered a 9mm handgun while making the arrests.

No officer was hurt.