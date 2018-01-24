× In-N-Out Burger reveals managers make $160k on average

IRVINE, Calif — According to Business Insider, the west coast burger sensation known as In-N-Out pays his store managers and average yearly salary of more than $160,000. That’s triple the industry average.

There is no college degree or previous management experience required.

Business Insider puts it into perspective: tech workers in silicon Valley earn on average $114,654 a year. A typical architect in California makes around $112,000 a year, while a lawyer rakes in $117,000 according to jobs site Indeed.

“In-N-Out is just eons above everybody else,” Saru Jayaraman, an advocate for restaurant workers in the Bay Area and director of the Food Labor Research Center at UC Berkeley, told California Sun’s Mike McPhate. “On wages and benefits, they really are the best large chain.”

Employees have a higher-than-average salary of at least $13 an hour, and that opportunity to work up to the six-figure salary.

Not only that, but the burger chain also offers benefits including 401(k) plans, paid vacation, and dental and vision coverage for both part- and full-time employees. It’s a rare offering in the fast-food industry according to Business INsider.

In a Glassdoor ranking of the best places to work in 2018, In-N-Out earned the number four sport and beat out tech giants like Google and Microsoft. It was the only restaurant chain in the top 50.

It’s not an act of charity, according to Jayaraman. Her research shows that paying employees well leads to better productivity, less employee turnover, and bigger profits.

The burger chain recently announced it’s opening a distribution center in Colorado, which could allow it to expand beyond the West Coast. All stores must be located close to these hubs because of the company’s strict policy of serving food fresh, not frozen.

Story from Business Insider