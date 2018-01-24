× Elton John calls presser amid speculation he will retire from touring

LONDON (Fox News) — Legendary singer Elton John teased he will make a big announcement about his future in a press conference on Wednesday, according to multipe reports.

Speculation arose early Wednesday morning that the iconic performer may be ready to announce his tour retirement after the British newspaper Mirror UK reported the news that John would be retiring after one final world tour.

The BBC also reports that the 70-year-old star will reveal his plans for one last world tour after the end of his Las Vegas residency, “The Million Dollar Piano,” which concludes on May 19.

Another factor leading to the singer’s possible decision to retire after a final tour is his health.

Last year, while on tour in South America, John contracted a bacterial infection which forced the singer to cancel nine of his Las Vegas shows.

According to the Mirror UK, the singer spent two days in intensive care and a total of 12 days in the hospital while battling the infection.

According to the BBC, Wednesday’s press conference will take place at YouTube’s London headquarters.