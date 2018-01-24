× New Haven teens arrested after violent home invasion

WEST HAVEN — Two teens have been arrested after a violent home invasion.

Police say Dakari Harper, 19, and Bries Beckford, 19, both from New Haven, have been arrested after the incident back in October.

On October 11th, around 10 p.m., Police say a couple was returning back to their home on Alling Street. As they walked in their driveway, they were forced inside their home by three men. The residents were then pistol whipped, and thrown to the floor with injuries.

Both of the residents were robbed of their wallet, purse, and cell phones. The men then fled.

The investigation led to the arrest of Harper and Beckford.

Both were charged with home invasion, robbery, larceny, and assault.

Both of them were already in jail for previous crimes, and so were charged additionally with the incident.

An investigation continues for the third suspect involved.